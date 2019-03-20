WOODROOF, JOHN RICHARD With heavy hearts we announce the passing of John Richard Woodroof on March 17, 2019 at Dorothy Ley Hospice, Etobicoke. Beloved husband of Vera Stechyshyn, special brother-in-law of Natalie (late Ed Sitarski). Dear brother of Rose, Leslie (Maureen) and Ron, all living in London, England. Predeceased by sisters, Teresa and Joyce. Sadly missed by Robert, Susan (Paul) and many dear nieces and nephews abroad. Fondly remembered by cousin Olga (late Vladimir), Sasha and many colleagues and friends. Visitation at Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., Etobicoke (between Kipling and Islington Aves.) on Friday from 6 – 8 p.m. (prayers at 7 p.m.). Funeral Service will take place in the Chapel on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Dorothy Ley Hospice or the . Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 20, 2019