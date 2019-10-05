RINGLING, (William) John 1937 - 2019 Passed peacefully, on October 1, 2019. John will be dearly missed by Gwen his wife of 54 years, daughter Karen, son-in-law Jay, granddaughter Macy, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his parents, Ethel and Stanley Ringling and sisters Marjorie and Shirley. Many thanks to the doctors and staff of Cummer Lodge and Markham Stouffville Hospital for their kind care. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired, a memorial donation may be made to the Alzheimer Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 5, 2019