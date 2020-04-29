PARON, JOHN RIZIERI 1932 - 2020 I am deeply saddened to report the death of John at home on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 3:50 p.m. Born in Iutizzo di Codroipo, Udine, Italy, to the late Davide Giosue Paron and Arzia Scodellaro. John was the last of his siblings. He will be missed beyond measure by George McKend, his life partner for more than fifty years. John will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews both in Canada and Northern Italy. He will also be remembered with affection by many friends and neighbours at Islington 2000. Members of the Interior Design community will remember John as an elegant gentleman, who was very knowledgeable in the field of home furnishings fabrics. John was formerly the Vice President, Marketing of W.H. Bilbrough & Co. and the Canadian Manager of Greeff Fabrics Inc. At John's request, cremation has taken place and no funeral or memorial services will be held.

