ROBB, D.C., John (Jack) April 25, 1926 - November 20, 2019 Son of the late Evelina and Wm. Robb. Brother of Fraser - WWII Veteran - 1943. Predeceased by his first wife Frankie (nee Pullen, 1992). Survived and missed by his adoring wife Frances (nee Meserve) and his two daughters Lee (Steve McNeice) and Aileen (Steve Park). Lovingly remembered by Fran's children Pam Harvey (Paul) and Bruce Langston (Caryl). Proud Papa of Liam McNeice, Bailey (Fotis), Davis and Garrett Park. Joshua Hopkins (Zoe), Ryan Priest (Cheryl), Shane Priest (Christine), Robert Langston (Erin), Mark Langston (Kaitlyn). Big Papa to Sydney and Brooke. Cremation has taken place and as per his wishes, no service. Thank you to the staff at NHC for their care and kindness. Code Dove and the singing of Amazing Grace touched our hearts deeply.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2019