GRAHAM, John Robert (Bob) May 9, 1954 - February 10, 2020 Bob passed away peacefully, after a lengthy illness, with his wife of 37 years by his side. Predeceased by his parents John Augustine Graham and Ilean Graham (nee May), his aunt TJ May. He will be greatly missed by his wife Robyn, his sons Michael (Michele) and Patrick (Jenifer), and his step- granddaughter Tasha Taylor. He will aslo be greatly missed by Mac and Lucky, his second favourite Border Collies. His first favourite was Joy (passed 2016) we hope she was waiting for him. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 13, 2020, 3-8 p.m. at 1755 Silverthorn Square, Pickering.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020