JOHN ROBERT KELSEY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN ROBERT KELSEY.
Service Information
Skwarchuk Funeral Home Lathangue Chapel
30 Simcoe Road
Bradford, ON
L3Z 2A9
(905)-775-3335
Obituary

KELSEY, JOHN ROBERT Peacefully passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. John Kelsey of Baysville and formerly of Newmarket, at 75 years of age. Beloved husband of the late Sharon (nee Rowe). Loving father of Bob (Sue), Jim (Laura) and Susan. Proud grandpa of Christine (Trevor), Robyn; Connor (Emma), Jane; Emily and Kyla. John will also be fondly remembered by Gail and family and friends. Friends will be received at Skwarchuk Funeral Home, 30 Simcoe Rd., Bradford (1-800-209-4803), for memorial visitation on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 12 p.m. until a celebration of John's life held at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.