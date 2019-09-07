KELSEY, JOHN ROBERT Peacefully passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. John Kelsey of Baysville and formerly of Newmarket, at 75 years of age. Beloved husband of the late Sharon (nee Rowe). Loving father of Bob (Sue), Jim (Laura) and Susan. Proud grandpa of Christine (Trevor), Robyn; Connor (Emma), Jane; Emily and Kyla. John will also be fondly remembered by Gail and family and friends. Friends will be received at Skwarchuk Funeral Home, 30 Simcoe Rd., Bradford (1-800-209-4803), for memorial visitation on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 12 p.m. until a celebration of John's life held at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 7, 2019