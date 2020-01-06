Home

John Robert (Jack) LOCKWOOD

John Robert (Jack) LOCKWOOD Obituary
LOCKWOOD, John Robert (Jack) "Never-give-up-Jack" finally surrendered to cardiac amyloidosis on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at his home in Mississauga, with family by his side. He surpassed his goals in life and loved every day working for the City of Toronto, as well as 2 other successful careers. It was a life well-lived, with skiing, sailing, and Roadtrekking adventures that took him and Jane around the world on travels during their 50 year marriage. Jack leaves behind his loving wife Jane, and their three children, Deborah Smyth (Ian), Cindy Grzeskowiak (Marek), and Brent (Teresa). He also had 3 grandchildren, Marek (Marla), Karen and Kelly, and 4 great-grandchildren, Ryan, Olivia, Cameron and Claira. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Peel Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, N. of QEW), on Wednesday, January 8th from 10-11 a.m., with a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Meadowvale Cemetery. For those who wish, donations may be made to the UHN Peter Munk Cardiac Centre (Amyloidosis Research). Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 6, 2020
