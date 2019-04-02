Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN ROBERT MERRICK. View Sign

MERRICK, JOHN ROBERT May 8, 1949 - March 28, 2019 In peaceful comfort and surrounded by family, John went to be with His Lord and Saviour on March 28, 2019, after a hard-fought and courageous battle against cancer. John was a beloved husband to Beth for almost 45 years; devoted father to Melissa (Jason) and Jessica (David); loving and cherished Grandad to Amie, Ashley, Noah and Ella; brother to Jim and brother-in-law to Jim (Dee) and Don (Joy); and uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Harold and Helen Merrick and parents-in-law Doug and Edna Van Meer. He was a Secondary Teacher with the Toronto District School Board for thirty years, an avid Boston Red Sox and Chicago Blackhawks fan and enjoyed recreational boating. His greatest passion was his relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ, whom he served faithfully in volunteer ministry at Markham Bible Chapel and as a highly engaged champion for Young Life - Markham Stouffville. A special thank you to Dr. Tseng at Sunnybook's Odette Cancer Centre who oversaw his recent radiation treatment; to the many faithful friends who assisted with transportation and home care; and to Dr. Patterson and Dr. Lam at Markham Stouffville Hospital for their compassionate and supportive palliative care. A visitation will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 2-4 and 6:30-9 p.m. at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home (8911 Woodbine Avenue, Markham, ON L3R 5G1). A celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Markham Bible Chapel (50 Cairns Drive, Markham, ON L3P 6G9). A private interment will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honour can be made to Young Life - Markham Stouffville ( https://donate.younglife.ca/funds/277 ). Online condolences can be made at www.chapelridgefh.com Funeral Home Chapel Ridge Funeral Home

(905) 305-8508

