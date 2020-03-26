Home

SLOAN, John Robert September 7, 1956 - March 21, 2020 It is with great sadness that Ralph and Louise announce the passing of their dear son John. Predeceased by his mother Gloria, he will be lovingly missed by his brother Brian (Colleen) and children, Jimy (Kiley), and Myra; his sister Barb (Dean) and children, Ken, Dan, and Kelly. John learned to fly small planes, loved canoeing, camping, hiking, exploring trails on his roller blades and playing guitar. His working career began in the surveying field, but Information Technology became his passion and he obtained certification as an Information Systems Professional and enjoyed a successful career with the CRA in Ottawa. In light of COVID-19 virus restrictions, a family burial service will take place on Friday, March 27th, at Park Lawn Cemetery. Special thanks to the health care teams at the Ottawa General Hospital and the Bruyère Hospital. Donations in John's memory may be made to the Bruyère Foundation, Ottawa, or the .
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 26, 2020
