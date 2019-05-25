WALL, JOHN ROBERT It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Robert Wall on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the age of 88. He was the youngest son of the late Isabelle and Walter Wall, of the Beach neighbourhood in Toronto. A loyal husband to Elizabeth Wall, loving and adoring father to Brenda Wall and Leslie-Anne Wall-Blake and grandfather to Samuel and Liam Blake. He passed away peacefully at Scarborough General Hospital, under palliative care, in the afternoon on Saturday. His pain has gone and he is now with his dad, mum and brothers again. We love you Dad, enjoy your time with them, wherever you may be and know that we will love you forever, you were the best dad any daughters could have and a great husband.

