JOHN ROBERTSON FREEMAN
1956 - 2020
With loved ones by his side, John passed away peacefully after a valiant struggle with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA). John married Pamela (nee Neale) in 1980 and their two children quickly followed. He was so proud of daughter Erin Robertson (Ryan) and son Gregory Freeman (Nicole). He was thrilled to become a grandfather, affectionately known as "Little Baba", to Avery, Callum and Reagan Robertson and Sophie and Neil Freeman. John was the loving son of the late Mary Freeman (nee Robertson) and the late Geoffrey Freeman. He was the oldest brother to Neil Freeman (Pat), the late Geoffrey Freeman (Dawn) and Deanne Bassili (Ash). He was also the much-loved son-in-law of the late Patricia and Russell Neale and brother-in-law of David Neale (Kelly) and Jeffrey Neale (Seow). John truly enjoyed his career driving tankers for PH Transport. Until MSA took its toll on his body, he also found great joy in taking to the open road on his Harley Davidson and hitting the hills at Caledon Ski Club. We are so very proud of John for making the choice to donate his brain for MSA research to Toronto Western Hospital's Movement Disorders Brain Donation Program. Thank you to Dr. Anthony Lang and RN Yu-Yan Poon for making this possible. Special thanks go to Dr. Morris Freedman, Dr. William Reichman and RN Mindy Halper, along with many other very special staff at Baycrest Health Sciences. As expressions of sympathy, donations in John's memory may be made to the Baycrest Foundation. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Turner and Porter Peel Chapel. Online condolences and donations can be made at www.turnerporter.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 13, 2020.
