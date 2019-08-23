ROELOFSEN, JOHN (JANNES) Age 85, of Brampton, Ontario, passed away peacefully in his sleep, on August 20, 2019. John is survived by wife Nelly (née van der Mey); daughters Jeanette (Charles), Patricia (Jim) and Theresa (Tom); and grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters Alie, Willy; sister-in-law Aartje; and numerous nieces and nephews. John was born in the Netherlands in 1934, immigrated to Canada in 1954 and worked for 29 years in the North York Parks and Recreation Department. Visitation, service information and online condolences can be found at https://wardfuneralhome.com/book-of-memories/3952275/Roelofsen-John
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 23, 2019