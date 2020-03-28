|
|
PHILLIPS, JOHN ROGER September 14, 1939 - March 22, 2020 Roger died after a brief battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving daughters Wendy Wright (Vern) and Heather Phillips, his beautiful granddaughters Madigan and Ivy, his brothers William (Sophia Zahumeny) and Paul (Sheryl Gray) and his sister Constance (Art Barnett). Predeceased by his sisters Patricia (Lloyd Streets) and Hazel MacDonald. After working for Bell Canada as an audio-visual producer who oversaw the development of Bell training films, he retired and devoted himself to the hobby of producing reproduction Tiffany lamps which were unarguably superior to the originals produced in the Tiffany Factory. He also designed and constructed two lamps influenced by the paintings of Tom Thomson. He never sold any of his lamps but gave them to relatives on the condition that they stay in the family and never be sold. Roger also designed a communion table for the former Chapel in the Park United Church which has now been incorporated into the attractive window in the new Thorncliffe Park United Church. Roger loved hosting BBQs at his niece's home in Burlington. He had a sweet craving for lemon meringue pie, and was especially proud of his Lotus Super Seven which he drove every summer. He played tennis as long as he was able and never let his brother Bill win a game. The family is grateful for the care Roger received at the Bridgepoint Palliative Care unit. The memorial gathering and interment will be announced at a later date due to the pandemic.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020