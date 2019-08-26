WILSON, JOHN ROGER December 28, 1940 - August 17, 2019 Whimsical, mischievous, curious, creative, funny, witty, loyal, kind, strong, determined, worldly, stylish, passionate, analytical, brilliant, scholar, philosopher, linguist, visionary, writer, story-teller, photographer, epicurean, wine-lover, Mac addict, pianist, composer, playwright, collector, world-traveler, adventurer, canoeist, leader and mentor. Beloved brother, husband, father, friend. John grew up in Leaside, went to Trinity College School, then graduated from Glendon College with an MBA. He married and traveled around the world before he moved to Stouffville, where he lived with his wife Susanne for 45 years. Professionally, he wrote social services policy for the Provincial government prior to becoming the administrator of Unionville Home Society. When he retired, he chaired committees, pursued his endless hobbies, played piano, cottaged, enjoyed theater, listened to jazz and drank lattes with his daughters Erin and Sarah. A celebration of John's life will occur later in the year. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity close to your heart.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 26, 2019