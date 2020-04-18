JOHN ROMEO MICUCCI
MICUCCI, JOHN ROMEO Passed away peacefully, on April 10, 2020, at Etobicoke General Hospital. Loving father of Deborah, Derek (Colleen) and Robin (Dale). Cherished grandfather of April and Brayden, and great-grandfather of Gordon. Dear brother of Enrica (Ricky), Eva, Peter and Albert. Predeceased by sisters Pearl and Cecilia (Celia). A heartfelt thanks to the Oncology Health Care Team at the Betty and Buster Lockwood Cancer Detection and Treatment Centre (Queensway Health Centre), and the Health Care Team at Etobicoke General Hospital, for their care and compassion. If desired, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Condolences and memories may be forwarded through highlandparkfuneralcentre.com

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.
