Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN ROQUE FERNANDES. View Sign

FERNANDES, JOHN ROQUE Passed surrounded by his beloved husband Don, family and friends at sunrise on April 18, 2019. He passed in his most prized place on earth, his home and sanctuary on Lake Erie which he created with Don. John was born in Georgetown, British Guiana, raised in Scarborough, Ontario. John received his Medical Degree from McGill University and followed with specialties in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, and many years later he specialized in Forensic Pathology in Richmond, Virginia. John spent 18 years in post secondary education and was devoted to all of his career choices. He finished his life as Chief of the Hamilton Regional Laboratory Medicine Program at Hamilton Health Sciences and Director Hamilton Regional Forensic Unit. John's proudest career achievement was his Professorship of Pathology and Molecular Medicine, Faculty of Health Sciences, McMaster University. John will be sadly missed by his husband, Don Schell. Predeceased by his father Gaston, he will also be missed by his mother, Elvera, sisters, Liz (Bill), Rosie (John), Suzie (Danny); nieces and nephews, Sean (Jenna), Alex, Nicole (Mike), Lizzie (Kordan) Laura, Leslie and Andy; great-niece and nephew, Elle and Harrison; John and Don's family: Bill, John Joseph, William and Paula (Danny) and also his large extended family of cousins, aunts and friends. John adored his dogs Tucker, Bentley and Maeze who stood by him to his final moments. John performed many volunteer jobs; he donated meals to the homeless and provided free medical care to those less fortunate. John will also be remembered for the epic dinner parties he hosted with Don as the executive chef. Countless people were invited to share in delicious food (prepared by Don) and his generous hospitality and spirit. John was so very proud of Don and their home and he took every opportunity to share that with his family and friends. John's words to live by were: Civility = Being kind; A great attitude becomes a great mood, which becomes a great day, which becomes a great year which becomes a great life. Services will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Laidlaw Memorial United Church at 155 Ottawa Street, Hamilton, Ontario. John requested that attendees wear color to his funeral service and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mission Services of Hamilton. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at



FERNANDES, JOHN ROQUE Passed surrounded by his beloved husband Don, family and friends at sunrise on April 18, 2019. He passed in his most prized place on earth, his home and sanctuary on Lake Erie which he created with Don. John was born in Georgetown, British Guiana, raised in Scarborough, Ontario. John received his Medical Degree from McGill University and followed with specialties in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, and many years later he specialized in Forensic Pathology in Richmond, Virginia. John spent 18 years in post secondary education and was devoted to all of his career choices. He finished his life as Chief of the Hamilton Regional Laboratory Medicine Program at Hamilton Health Sciences and Director Hamilton Regional Forensic Unit. John's proudest career achievement was his Professorship of Pathology and Molecular Medicine, Faculty of Health Sciences, McMaster University. John will be sadly missed by his husband, Don Schell. Predeceased by his father Gaston, he will also be missed by his mother, Elvera, sisters, Liz (Bill), Rosie (John), Suzie (Danny); nieces and nephews, Sean (Jenna), Alex, Nicole (Mike), Lizzie (Kordan) Laura, Leslie and Andy; great-niece and nephew, Elle and Harrison; John and Don's family: Bill, John Joseph, William and Paula (Danny) and also his large extended family of cousins, aunts and friends. John adored his dogs Tucker, Bentley and Maeze who stood by him to his final moments. John performed many volunteer jobs; he donated meals to the homeless and provided free medical care to those less fortunate. John will also be remembered for the epic dinner parties he hosted with Don as the executive chef. Countless people were invited to share in delicious food (prepared by Don) and his generous hospitality and spirit. John was so very proud of Don and their home and he took every opportunity to share that with his family and friends. John's words to live by were: Civility = Being kind; A great attitude becomes a great mood, which becomes a great day, which becomes a great year which becomes a great life. Services will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Laidlaw Memorial United Church at 155 Ottawa Street, Hamilton, Ontario. John requested that attendees wear color to his funeral service and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mission Services of Hamilton. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close