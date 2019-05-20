BROOME, JOHN (JACK) ROSS Jack passed away May 17, 2019 at the age of 86. Jack is now with the love of this life, Gwen (April 2, 2015). Jack will be forever missed and lovingly remembered by his children Susan and Ed, Christopher and Teresa. Proud loving Baba to his grandchildren Michael and Kirsten, Christyn and Costa, Nicole and Derek, Andrew and Jordan. Proud loving Baba Baba to his great-grandchildren Keigan, Mila, Rylan, Grayson, and Nicholas. Jack is survived by his sisters Wardine (Claude), Claudette (Don), nieces and nephews, and sister-in-law Joanne (Al). Jack was a proud bandsman that wore the Scarlet for many years for the Toronto Signals. He leaves behind many many friends. Jack lived his Life with Great Strength, Humour, Kindness, Wisdom, and was Wonderful Caring Human Being. We, his family and friends, have lost a wonderful man. We wish to thank Dr. Candusso, Annette, Linda and Laura for their compassion and care. Thank you also to Dr. Joshi and Dr. Wong. Friends were received at ADAMS FUNERAL HOME (445 St. Vincent Street, Barrie) on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 12 p.m. until the time of Funeral Service in the Chapel at 1 o'clock p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Headwaters Hospital in Orangeville would be appreciated and is Jack's wish. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on May 20, 2019