RIDDOLLS, John Roy Peacefully at St. Joseph's Health Centre on March 28, 2019, John Roy Riddolls, beloved husband of Alvina Riddolls (nee Jushkevich), in his 79th year. Cherished father of John David Riddolls, Caitlin Naomi Riddolls and her husband Fred Elkins and adoring grandfather to Bronwen and Padraig. Predeceased by his parents Roy and Agnes Riddolls and his sister Elizabeth Walker (survived by her husband Robert Walker). A private family memorial will be held. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the palliative care unit at St. Joseph's Health Centre or the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences available through



