STAITE, JOHN ROY June 5, 1942 (Worcester, UK) - May 15, 2020 (Niagara Falls, ON) John left this world peacefully at age 77 after an 8 month battle with Mesothelioma. John was a longtime TTC employee and enjoyed a life well-lived. He is survived by his wife Lesely, his children Neil (Bev) and Daisy (Mike) and his pride and joy, his four grandchildren. In keeping with his kind and generous spirit, we ask you perform random acts of kindness to celebrate his life. If you would like to make a donation in his name, please do so to the Mark Preece Family House in Hamilton, ON. Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133) have been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be left on John's tribute page at EssentialsNiagara.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 21, 2020.