GLENNY, D.D.S., John Russell Born in Islington, March 21, 1928, to John Russell Glenny and Marion Eleanor Moore, passed peacefully December 4, 2019 at West Park Longterm Care Facilty. A life well-lived doing what he loved - golfing at Islington Golf Club, gardening, spending time at Cameron Lake and his true love, practicing dentistry. He leaves behind his wife of 56 years B. Ann (Staples), son John, daughter Sarah (Neil) and his beloved grandsons Morgan and Hunter Dundas. A private family service has taken place. Donations will be kindly appreciated to The West Park Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 7, 2019