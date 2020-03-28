|
|
LYNAS, JOHN RUSSELL November 6, 1931 - March 22, 2020 It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved John "Fang" Lynas, on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the age of 88. John is survived by his wife, San-d; children John (Norine), Glenn and Janet; granddaughter, Diane (Jay); grandsons Liam and Devin; great-grandson, Jack; nephews, Cassidy and Jason (Marianne); nieces Julie, Kelsey (Brandon) and family members; Nancy, Laurie, Harry and Valerie and puppy Ry-Ly. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. John first worked as a mechanic at the T.T.C., later he became a secondary school teacher with the T.D.S.B. and City of York teaching motor mechanics, small engines and driver training. Upon retiring he started his own business of parking control. He retired completely in 1994. As per John's wishes, there will be no service. Private cremation has taken place. He always said, "Just put me in an orange crate and leave me at the curb." We wish to express our heartfelt thanks for the valiant efforts of Peel Police, Paramedics, Fire Department and Doctors and Nurses of Brampton Civic Hospital. Sleep Well Fang.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020