RYCHLEWSKI, John September 27, 1917 - February 27, 2019 John peacefully left us on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 101 years old to be with his one true love, his late wife and the mother of his children, Anna Rychlewski (nee Rewt). Dearly loving father of Raymond, Dianne, and Richard. Adored grandfather and "Gagi" of Michael, Matthew, Justin, Sarah, and Allegra. Longtime companion of the late Genowefa (Genia) Latosinska. John led a resilient life, emigrating from Poland to Belgium and then settled in Toronto in search of a better life for his family, which he succeeded in doing. Those who remember him would say that John was an honourable man who led his life with strong morals and values and a big heart. John had a compassion for animals demonstrating his humanitarianism. John lived in the Roncesvalles area with his family for many years, positively impacting the community around him. He helped those in need and lived to make the world a better place. A painter by trade, John completed each job endeavor with honesty and integrity. John had a passion for the outdoors and enjoyed many seasons with his family in Barry's Bay, Ontario, at the family cottage which he treasured. John will be remembered as a kind, loving and compassionate father, grandfather and friend. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane subway, on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Casimir's Catholic Church, 156 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment Riverside Cemetery. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 2, 2019