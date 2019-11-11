Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN SACILOTTO. View Sign Obituary

SACILOTTO, JOHN With heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of John Sacilotto while surrounded by family on Saturday, November 9, 2019. John; just two weeks shy of his 93rd birthday is now reunited with our mom Ilda Sacilotto. Beloved father to Sandra, Lorien (Joe), Diana (Rick) and John. Cherished grandfather of Hudson. Missed by his furry feline "Chucky". John was a loving, funny and generous soul. He loved to travel and even enjoyed a final trip to Italy just a month prior to his passing. He also loved working with his hands; including stained glass projects and painting. Perhaps most of all, he loved a good round (or two) of golf. He was full of life and laughter right up to the end and we expected that would happen. He will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by his many family and friends in both Canada and Italy. Special thanks is extended to Dr. Robert Kridel and the staff at Princess Margaret Cancer Care Centre, the nurses, doctors and staff at Mackenzie Health as well as Dr. Brian Berger in the Palliative Care unit. Thanks is also extended to Dr. Rajeev Muni at St. Michaels Hospital. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Parish (14485 Jane Street, King City) on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Guests are invited to wear casual golf attire and asked to arrive at the church just prior to 10:00 a.m. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mackenzie Health would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ward Funeral Home. Please visit our book of memories at:

SACILOTTO, JOHN With heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of John Sacilotto while surrounded by family on Saturday, November 9, 2019. John; just two weeks shy of his 93rd birthday is now reunited with our mom Ilda Sacilotto. Beloved father to Sandra, Lorien (Joe), Diana (Rick) and John. Cherished grandfather of Hudson. Missed by his furry feline "Chucky". John was a loving, funny and generous soul. He loved to travel and even enjoyed a final trip to Italy just a month prior to his passing. He also loved working with his hands; including stained glass projects and painting. Perhaps most of all, he loved a good round (or two) of golf. He was full of life and laughter right up to the end and we expected that would happen. He will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by his many family and friends in both Canada and Italy. Special thanks is extended to Dr. Robert Kridel and the staff at Princess Margaret Cancer Care Centre, the nurses, doctors and staff at Mackenzie Health as well as Dr. Brian Berger in the Palliative Care unit. Thanks is also extended to Dr. Rajeev Muni at St. Michaels Hospital. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Parish (14485 Jane Street, King City) on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Guests are invited to wear casual golf attire and asked to arrive at the church just prior to 10:00 a.m. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mackenzie Health would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ward Funeral Home. Please visit our book of memories at: www.wardfuneralhome.com "Did I mess my hair?" Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close