JOHN (Kunjumon) SAMUEL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN (Kunjumon) SAMUEL.
Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
CANADIAN MAR THOMA CHURCH TORONTO
159 Sandiford Drive
Whitchurch-Stouffville, ON
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
CANADIAN MAR THOMA CHURCH TORONTO
159 Sandiford Drive
Whitchurch-Stouffville, ON
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
CANADIAN MAR THOMA CHURCH TORONTO
159 Sandiford Drive
Whitchurch-Stouffville, ON
View Map
Obituary

SAMUEL, JOHN (Kunjumon) Passed away suddenly on November 14, 2019 at Mackenzie Health Hospital, Richmond Hill. Beloved husband of the late Annamma Samuel (Kunjamma). Loving Father of Mini (Rich) and Vini (Steve) and proud Appacha (grandfather) to Jordan, Madelyn, Brooklyn, Bradley and Nicholas. First Visitation to take place at the CANADIAN MAR THOMA CHURCH TORONTO (159 Sandiford Drive, Whitchurch-Stouffville) on Friday, November 22nd from 7 to 9 p.m. Second visitation will take place on Saturday, November 23rd from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., also at the CANADIAN MAR THOMA CHURCH TORONTO. Service will immediately follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment to take place at CHRIST THE KING CEMETERY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Kidney Foundation of Canada.
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.