SAMUEL, JOHN (Kunjumon) Passed away suddenly on November 14, 2019 at Mackenzie Health Hospital, Richmond Hill. Beloved husband of the late Annamma Samuel (Kunjamma). Loving Father of Mini (Rich) and Vini (Steve) and proud Appacha (grandfather) to Jordan, Madelyn, Brooklyn, Bradley and Nicholas. First Visitation to take place at the CANADIAN MAR THOMA CHURCH TORONTO (159 Sandiford Drive, Whitchurch-Stouffville) on Friday, November 22nd from 7 to 9 p.m. Second visitation will take place on Saturday, November 23rd from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., also at the CANADIAN MAR THOMA CHURCH TORONTO. Service will immediately follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment to take place at CHRIST THE KING CEMETERY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Kidney Foundation of Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2019