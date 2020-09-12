1/1
John Samuel GRAHAM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GRAHAM, John Samuel Passed away peacefully, at Markham Stouffville Palliative Care Unit on September 8, 2020, in his 91st. year. John is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years Joan Graham, his 4 children, Heather, John, Tim (Shahnaz) and Gillian, predeceased by his son Peter. Also survived by his 10 grandchildren, Alexander, Katherine, Connor, Jessie, Samantha, Thierry, Francesca, Jon William, Matthew and Sarah. John immigrated to Canada from Belfast, NI in 1959. He had a long and successful career at IBM Canada, including 5 memorable years on assignment in Tokyo, Japan. During retirement, John continued his passion for golf and his lifelong love of music. John's family would like to thank Dr. Filosa, the Markham Stouffville Hospital staff and Palliative home-care team for their excellent care and compassion. As per John's wishes, cremation has taken place. Condolences via www.chapelridgeth.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Ridge Funeral Home
8911 Woodbine Avenue
Markham, ON L3R 5G1
(905) 305-8508
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chapel Ridge Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved