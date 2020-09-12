GRAHAM, John Samuel Passed away peacefully, at Markham Stouffville Palliative Care Unit on September 8, 2020, in his 91st. year. John is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years Joan Graham, his 4 children, Heather, John, Tim (Shahnaz) and Gillian, predeceased by his son Peter. Also survived by his 10 grandchildren, Alexander, Katherine, Connor, Jessie, Samantha, Thierry, Francesca, Jon William, Matthew and Sarah. John immigrated to Canada from Belfast, NI in 1959. He had a long and successful career at IBM Canada, including 5 memorable years on assignment in Tokyo, Japan. During retirement, John continued his passion for golf and his lifelong love of music. John's family would like to thank Dr. Filosa, the Markham Stouffville Hospital staff and Palliative home-care team for their excellent care and compassion. As per John's wishes, cremation has taken place. Condolences via www.chapelridgeth.com