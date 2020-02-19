Home

McGUIGAN, JOHN SCOTT 1933 - 2020 Musician; conductor; and music teacher at Bayview, Milneford and Claude Watson schools; John passed away on January 31st. Predeceased by daughter Lisl, he will be missed by wife Linda, children Morgan (Ken), Lynn and John (Susan), grandchildren James, Chancellor and Katie, sister Maureen (Victor) and a long list of friends. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 22nd, 5 to 7 p.m., at Clarkson Community Centre, 2475 Truscott Dr., Mississauga. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a music charity.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 19, 2020
