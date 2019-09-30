SHAW, JOHN 1930 - 2019 John died suddenly at Markham Stouffville Hospital on Thursday, September 26, 2019. He is survived by his daughter Eleanor and her mother Dolores. John had worked in the photographic industry his whole life, a career he excelled in. He was very much admired by his colleagues and all who knew him. He will be greatly missed. A book of condolences is available to sign at dixongarland.com. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Notice will be posted.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 30, 2019