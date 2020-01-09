Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Glen Abbey United Church
1469 Nottinghill Gate
Oakville, ON
REVEREND JOHN SHEARMAN

REVEREND JOHN SHEARMAN Obituary
The Reverend John L.S. Shearman (BA, BD, BLS, MLS)


The Reverend John Shearman passed away peacefully and free of pain, on Monday, December 30, 2019, in his 94th year. Beloved (and last surviving son) of the late Ernest and Anna Shearman. He will be reunited with his dear wife Helen (nee Lamb) (2017). Cherished father of The Reverend David Shearman (Carol Merton) and Diane Shearman (Wally Syme). He will be greatly missed by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ordained in 1950 to the United Church ministry, he served congregations in Ottawa, Montreal, Mississauga, Bruce County and Oakville and spent time working as a Librarian with the Toronto Board of Education and the Toronto Telegram. He had a deep interest in United Church history, was Past President of the Canadian Methodist Historical Society and Past President of Hamilton Conference from 1987-1988. To honour his memory, Family and Friends will gather for a Memorial Service at the Glen Abbey United Church (1469 Nottinghill Gate, Oakville), on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The Reverend Ted Vance officiating. For those wishing, Memorial Donations may be made to The Mission and Service Fund of the United Church of Canada, Glen Abbey United Church or to the with grateful appreciation from the family. Arrangements Entrusted to Oakview Funeral Home, 56 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville.

Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 9, 2020
