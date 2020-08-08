SICKINGER, JOHN Our beloved father and grandfather, John Sickinger, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Scarborough General Hospital in Scarborough. John Sickinger was born in Ridjica (which was then in Yugoslavia), on September 26, 1932, and married the love of his life, Renate "Lilo" (née Gutekunst) on February 18, 1956. He was predeceased by his parents, Anton and Maria Sickinger, and his wife. He will be lovingly remembered and sorely missed by his sister Kathy Thatcher, his children, Tina and husband Horst, and Karen and husband David; grandchildren, Katrina and husband Eric, Dominique, Melissa and Michael; and four-legged family members, Ollie, Dobby, Lily, Koda, Moose and Dasha. A visitation for John will be held on Monday, August 10th, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Visitation and funeral services are entrusted to Giffen Mack Funeral Home and Cremation Centre, 4115 Lawrence Avenue East, West Hill. For more information, please contact Giffen Mack Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to Speaking of Wildlife or the Friends of Algonquin Park would be appreciated.



