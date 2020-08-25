1/1
John SLANA
SLANA, John May 1, 1952 – August 21, 2020 Born in Toronto, of Slovenian heritage, John was predeceased by his parents John and Maria. A lifelong learner, teacher, devoted son, brother, uncle and great-uncle, John was a gentleman and a gentle man. He gave of his time and talents to family, friends and students, to those who needed a helping hand and to those who just wanted to know that someone cared for them. For his nephews and nieces, he was their strong outdoor adventure uncle who built canoes and taught them to value nature, patience and quiet. John's journey with pancreatic cancer was a hard one and his passing has left us all heartbroken. Special thanks to John's palliative care doctor, nurses and support workers for their efforts and kindness making it possible for John to spend his last months at home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the capacity of the funeral home and church's facilities are limited. Visitation will be held at the Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lakeshore Blvd. W., on Wednesday, August 26th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church (739 Brown's Line), Thursday, August 27th from 10-11 a.m. Funeral Mass to follow. Mass will be live streamed. Cremation at a later date.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ridley Funeral Home
3080 Lake Shore Blvd. West
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1K3
(416) 259-3705
