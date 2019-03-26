Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN SOBIE. View Sign

SOBIE, JOHN 1927 - 2019 Passed away peacefully in Toronto on March 24, 2019, in his 92nd year. Leaves his wife and best friend, Jean and sons Randall (Marguerite) and Robert (Jo-Anne) and grandchildren Stephen, Cameron, Timothy and Alicia. Survived by brothers Louie and Carl (Jean), predeceased by brothers Ben, Harry, Stan, Tom, Adam, Walter, Frank and sister Kay. John was an avid golfer, fisherman, horse and auto racing fan. He volunteered with the St. Vincent de Paul Society for 40 years. John has now gone to watch the horses race in the sky. Visitation will be held at Lynett Funeral Home, 3299 Dundas St. W., Toronto, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass to be held at St. Joan of Arc Church, 1701 Bloor St. W., Toronto, on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations will be appreciated for St. Vincent de Paul Society or the .



SOBIE, JOHN 1927 - 2019 Passed away peacefully in Toronto on March 24, 2019, in his 92nd year. Leaves his wife and best friend, Jean and sons Randall (Marguerite) and Robert (Jo-Anne) and grandchildren Stephen, Cameron, Timothy and Alicia. Survived by brothers Louie and Carl (Jean), predeceased by brothers Ben, Harry, Stan, Tom, Adam, Walter, Frank and sister Kay. John was an avid golfer, fisherman, horse and auto racing fan. He volunteered with the St. Vincent de Paul Society for 40 years. John has now gone to watch the horses race in the sky. Visitation will be held at Lynett Funeral Home, 3299 Dundas St. W., Toronto, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass to be held at St. Joan of Arc Church, 1701 Bloor St. W., Toronto, on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations will be appreciated for St. Vincent de Paul Society or the . Funeral Home Lynett Funeral Home - TORONTO

3299 DUNDAS ST

Toronto , ON M6P 2A5

(416) 767-1176 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.