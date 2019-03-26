SOBIE, JOHN 1927 - 2019 Passed away peacefully in Toronto on March 24, 2019, in his 92nd year. Leaves his wife and best friend, Jean and sons Randall (Marguerite) and Robert (Jo-Anne) and grandchildren Stephen, Cameron, Timothy and Alicia. Survived by brothers Louie and Carl (Jean), predeceased by brothers Ben, Harry, Stan, Tom, Adam, Walter, Frank and sister Kay. John was an avid golfer, fisherman, horse and auto racing fan. He volunteered with the St. Vincent de Paul Society for 40 years. John has now gone to watch the horses race in the sky. Visitation will be held at Lynett Funeral Home, 3299 Dundas St. W., Toronto, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass to be held at St. Joan of Arc Church, 1701 Bloor St. W., Toronto, on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations will be appreciated for St. Vincent de Paul Society or the .
