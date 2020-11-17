1/
SPITERI, JOHN March 29, 1937 - November 14, 2020 Peacefully, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the age of 83. Reunited in Heaven with his loving Wife Lorna and beloved son Steven. Loving Father of Katherine Henderson (Brian), proud Grandfather of Corey Spiteri (girlfriend Jessie Huk), Kristopher and Nickolas Henderson. John will be missed by all his family and friends in Canada, Malta and Australia. If so desired a donation can be made to the Kidney Foundation in memory of John. Funeral details, livestream information and online condolences at www.lynettfuneralhome.ca


