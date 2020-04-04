|
BAWTINHEIMER, JOHN STANLEY Born May 14, 1947. Passed away on March 28, 2020 after his battle with lung cancer. John is survived by Pat, his beloved wife of 47 years, his children Rob (Brittany), Lucretta (Ryan) and Margaret (Mitchell), grandchildren Ethan and Emily, sister-in-law Carol, sister and brother-in-law, Paula and Fred, brother David, and predeceased by his brother Ronald. Bowling was John's passion, and where he built many lifelong friendships. Those who knew him would say being his friend was easy because he was an easy person to love. Donations in John's memory can be made to the Southlake Regional Cancer Centre. Online condolences can be made to www.roadhouseandrose.com. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Rest in peace John, you will forever be in our hearts.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020