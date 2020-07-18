ZBOCH, John (Jack) Stanley It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jack, on July 15, 2020, in his 87th year. He was embraced with love by his family at his side. Jack leaves behind and will be greatly missed by his loving and devoted wife Natalie (née Yanchyk) of 65 years. Much-loved and loving father to Wendy (Martin), Nancy, John and Gail. Proud grandfather to Daryl (Michelle), Brandon (Alison), Stephanie and Alison (Chris). Great-grandpa to Evan, Liam and Alexandra. Fondly remembered by his brother Chester (Lynda) and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Connie, Olivia and Walter (Betty). Predeceased by his brother Ted, brother-in-law Joe, and sons-in-law Wyman and Al. Born in Kirkland Lake, son of Victoria and Jan Zboch. Jack came to Toronto to work as a design draughtsman on the Avro Arrow. He later joined the Etobicoke Fire Department, proudly became Captain and retired after 33 years of service. Jack was a talented baker and enjoyed sharing butter tarts and Christmas cake. He found joy by helping family, friends and neighbours and embraced his community at Our Lady of Peace Church and the Cloverdale Mall Walking Club. Jack was a good man. A celebration of Jack's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society are appreciated. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com