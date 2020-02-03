Home

Cardinal Funeral Homes - Bathurst Chapel
366 Bathurst Street
Toronto, ON M5T 2S6
(416) 603-1444
John (János) STEIGER

John (János) STEIGER Obituary
STEIGER, John (János) June 19, 1929 - February 1, 2020 John passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, February 1, 2020 surrounded by family. Born in Kisláng, Hungary on June 19, 1929, John lived a long life full of love, adventure, and happiness. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 60 years, Edith Steiger. John was a fan of tractors, feeding squirrels, and telling corny jokes. He enjoyed watching his grandkids' hockey and baseball games, as well as spending time with family. He had a contagious laugh and loved to make others smile. John's family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Granite Ridge Retirement Residence, as well as Dr. Dechert and Dr. Gair. Funeral services will be as follows: Cardinal Funeral Home, 366 Bathurst St., Toronto. Visitation on Wednesday, February 5th, 4-8 p.m. Visitation on Thursday, February 6th, 10-11 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Wildlife Federation would be greatly appreciated. As John always said: "Work for peace, be good to your family, and never turn down strawberry ice cream!"
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 3, 2020
