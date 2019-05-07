Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN STEPHEN FRYER. View Sign Service Information Morgan Funeral Home - Niagara-on-the-Lake Chapel 415 Regent Street Niagara-on-the-Lake , ON L0S 1J0 (905)-468-3255 Obituary

FRYER, JOHN STEPHEN John Stephen Fryer of Niagara-on-the-Lake, passed away peacefully, May 3, 2019 in the presence of his family in the ICU of Niagara Health Systems, St. Catharines site. He would have been 73 on May 20th. John was predeceased by his parents Marguerite Patricia (Pat) Fryer and John Dudley Fryer of Port Credit. He is survived by his beloved wife of over 50 years, Patricia (Pat), his devoted children Lisa, and her husband Andriy, Stephen, and his wife Kaite, and his adored grandchildren, Ella and Henry Fryer. His feline fur-babies, Darth and Tallin, will miss him every day and night. He will be sadly missed by his sister Ruth, and her husband Larry, and their children Kelly, Mark and Scott, and by his brother Tom, and his wife Charlene, and their children Hayley and Iris. Also surviving him are cousins Bill Bradley, Elizabeth Hamilton and Nancy Patton. John grew up in Port Credit and met Pat at Port Credit Secondary School. He often said "she had me at hello." John went to the University of Waterloo to become an electrical engineer and spent his career in the telecom industry. He and Pat were married while he was in university. John's career had them living in several cities including Ottawa, London, Milton, and Port Credit where they built a home on John's parents property in Mineola West. His career also enabled him to travel to the Middle East, Far East and to Hungary, where he fell in love with the city of Budapest. He always said he wanted to work at "Mecca" (Home Depot), so after retirement he did just that, part time. John and Pat were fortunate, in retirement, to move to Niagara-on-the-Lake and enjoy all that it has to offer: Bacchus, Tapas, Golf, Pool, Shaw Theatre and his beautiful home. Many people don't know, but at one time John made great wine. They cruised extensively visiting much of Europe, Russia and the Mediterranean, but his favourite was the transatlantic cruise he and Pat took a couple of years ago. He loved those sea days. He especially enjoyed his shared-ownership cottages by the waters of Sparrow Lake in Muskoka; his fond memories included teaching his grandchildren to fish, boating with his family, swimming and just relaxing in the sun. John will be remembered for his devotion to his wife and family, who always came first. John was admired for his overall good heartedness, his honesty and his work ethic. He had an amazing ability to write limericks that evidenced his wit and dry sense of humour. He loved doing crosswords, discussing politics and history. John was proud to coach Steve's hockey team for 10 years and enjoyed attending Lisa's ballet recitals. In Niagara-on-the-Lake he was a member of the Shaw Guild hosting group and was on the Santa Claus parade committee. He enjoyed his home and gardens; although he said he didn't know a dandelion from a petunia, he could make anything grow. This great loss is felt by many people John developed friendships with in his lifetime including friends and family who loved him dearly. John's family are deeply grateful for the excellent, compassionate and supportive care of the doctors and nurses at St. Catharines Hospital, especially Dr. Duan and Dr. Tam, as well as his caring nurse Bridget who supported both John and his family on his last journey. As per John's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of John's life will be held in Niagara-on-the-Lake for friends and family later this month. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made in John's name to Newark Neighbours in Niagara-on-the-Lake or NHS St. Catharines site ICU. Arrangements entrusted to Morgan Funeral Home in Niagara-on-the-Lake. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at

