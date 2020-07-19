MURRAY, John Stephen "Jack" "We are thankful for these and all the good things in life." It is with gratitude for a rich and well-lived life that we announce the passing of Jack Murray on July 17, 2020. Jack was born in Seaforth, Ontario, in 1934. He grew up on the family farm, helping his parents, Mary and Mike, with the dairy herd. Jack journeyed to Guelph to attend the Ontario Agricultural College, where a young brunette named Margaret Mulhall sat beside him in first year Chemistry. Jack recognized in her the intelligent woman he was seeking as a life partner. Their marriage lasted 63 years, and together they created five wonderful children: Ellen, Mike, Steve, Joe and Anne. Jack and Marg warmly welcomed their children's spouses: Fran Turner, Deborah Soanes, Lisa Austin and Larry Agnew. Ten grandchildren followed: Paul, Patrick, Jean, Michael, Glenn, Stuart, Calum, Rafe, Brendan and Liam. Several joyful family weddings over the years further expanded the family to include Tara Colabufalo, Noël Wan, and Amy Persia. Jack was fortunate to hold both of his newborn great-grandchildren, Jace Murray and Wells Jack Murray. Jack valued family above all else and he and Marg loved to create big family events. His grandchildren have spent every New Year's Eve of their lives together as a family at Winterlude at Geneva Park. Jack was a connector for his large and boisterous extended family, including the O'Rourke and Murray cousins, and the Mulhall/Boyle clan. Jack will be especially missed by his brother Lou Murray and his wife Trudy Cameron, and his sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen Lawless and Christine Fisher. He was sadly predeceased by brothers-in-law Dan Lawless and Bob Fisher, and his sister-in-law Norma Murray. Jack was a lifelong member of the Roman Catholic Church, attending the Newman Centre for decades and most recently as a member of St. Gabriel's parish in North York. Jack's lifelong passion for social justice causes led to his active involvement in the New Democratic Party. He managed and organized multiple election campaigns and served as both provincial secretary and provincial president. He served on numerous riding executives, and he and Marg were regular attendees at party conventions. Jack was a proud graduate of the Ontario Agricultural College in 1957, and went on to earn a Master's degree from the University of Toronto and a PhD from Michigan State University in 1965. He joined the Toronto Board of Education in 1965 as a Research Assistant, and culminated his career as Superintendent of Capital Program and Planning with the Metro Toronto School Board. He gathered many lifelong friends during these years. In retirement, Jack loved tending his garden at the house on Hazelglen. We all enjoyed Jack's cherries and raspberries! He carried on as an urban farmer with his "garden" in the sunroom at the condo on Spring Garden. He was an avid reader of politics, education and history and loved underlining the important points in any article or book. He shared his love of reading with his grandchildren and they all have well-stocked bookshelves, thanks to Grandpa's legacy of New Year's book bags. Jack was fortunate to share his life with his soul mate, Margaret. Their love and affection for each other was an example to all of us of how to negotiate the complexities of marriage. At the end of his life, Jack's concern was not for himself, but for his beloved Marg. Jack was the rock that everybody leaned on and his kindness and generosity touched so many people. Jack's presence in our lives left us stronger and wiser, so that we can, in Jack's own words, "carry on." Visitation will be held at the R. S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St. (west side), on Tuesday, July 21st from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday July 22 at 11:00 a.m. at St Gabriel's church (670 Sheppard Ave. E.). Given COVID restrictions, seating at the church is limited. Once circumstances permit, a larger celebration of Jack's life will be arranged. To request a seat for the funeral and/or to receive updates about the celebration of Jack's life, please contact the family at murraygatherings@gmail.com. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
or the New Democratic Party.