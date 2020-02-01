Home

JOHN STEPHEN WILLMAN

WILLMAN, JOHN STEPHEN Born June 12, 1948, in Belleville, ON, passed away January 19, 2020, peacefully with family by his side after a short battle with cancer. Predeceased by parents Leo and Hazel, and siblings Gordon, Leo and Sondra. Survived by sisters, Heather and Deborah and daughters, Kristen, Amy and Dawn and 6 grandchildren. He was loved by his sisters-in-law, many nephews, nieces, their children and his cousins. John was a quiet, sweet man who enjoyed reading, gardening, fishing and boating. He spent the last 20 years at the family cottage on Gull Lake, where he had many friends who were like family to him. He was loved by many and will be missed dearly. May he rest in peace. A celebration of life will be held in the summer.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020
