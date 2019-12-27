Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN STEWART RUMBLE. View Sign Service Information Marshall Funeral Home 10366 Yonge Street Richmond Hill , ON L4C 3B8 (905)-884-1062 Obituary

RUMBLE, JOHN STEWART With great sorrow we announce that John Stewart Rumble has died. John was a deeply loving partner, father, and friend to many. He epitomized compassion, loyalty, and a life fully lived with a spirit of adventure. A farmer, basketball and football coach, teacher, pilot, standardbred horse owner, trainer and driver, international sailor, hiker, off-the-beaten-track traveller, singer of silly songs, and fixer of almost everything, John was a modest, tender man of eternal youth, intense heart, and mischievous spirit. He was a memorable person, much admired by those who had the good fortune to know him. He touched everyone he met, even briefly, with his gentle warmth, humour, helpfulness, generosity, kindness, and eternal good nature. John was truly happy to have found his adoring Kathryn. Upon news of his illness, he stated that he was ready for the inevitable, but would never be ready to leave Kathy. John fought stoically to stay on this earth with his "LOML", as he often called her, yet succumbed 5 days after his 75th birthday, on Friday the 20th of December, 2019 with her, his loving sister, and a dear friend by his side. John remains cherished by many who will emulate his spirit. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten, by his brother David (Sandra) and sister Sharon (Roger), his three sons, Steve (Karen), Michael (Michelle) and Jeff (Shannon), his two daughters, Ashley (Elaun) and Meredith (Collin), and by his ten grandchildren, Ryan, Brandon, Austin, Sara, Ewan, Abigail, Asher, Erez, Ayla and Oren and great-grandson, Oliver. John may have left us, but his wonderful spirit will remain with us always. A memorial service in his honour will be held at MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge St., Richmond Hill, on Sunday, January 5th at 2 p.m., visiting 1 hour prior; visitation on Saturday, January 4th, between 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the Odette Cancer Centre, 2075 Bayview Ave., Toronto.

