MARWICK, JOHN STUART September 19, 1938, Montreal – January 22, 2020, Toronto Stuart will be deeply missed by Gillian, his beloved wife of 52 years and their daughter Robin, as well as his sister Claire King (Ronald); his brothers-in-law, Christopher and John Guest (Helen); his nieces and nephews, Stephen King (Patti Minialoff), Megan King (John Ferneley), Patrick King, Jennifer Guest and Michael Guest (Michelle); and his great-nephew and great-niece, Matthew and Zoë King. Stuart tackled every endeavour with enthusiasm, ingenuity, humour and an eye for connecting the right people to one another. He loved books, movies, jazz, art, vintage cars, sailing and cross-country skiing, had a high regard for Wile E. Coyote and collected everything from hot sauce to model taxis. Communication, sustainability and community-building were recurring themes in Stuart's work. At various times he was a theatrical stage manager in New York and Winnipeg, editor of the Eastern Townships Advertiser and a senior producer for CBC radio and television; as a senior producer, he helped to launch CityTV. In the early 1970's, he earned a Master of Environmental Studies degree from York University. He became a professor at York and a visiting professor at the University of Nairobi, enabling him and his family to spend five unforgettable years in Kenya. He then spent three years with a consulting firm in the Netherlands. Stuart retired at 50 and returned to Canada, but spent the rest of his life working on a vast array of solo projects and volunteer activities. A celebration of Stuart's life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020