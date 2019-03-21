SZEPIELEWICZ, John Unexpectedly, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the age of 62. Father of Thaddaeus (Samantha). Loving son to Mary. Brother of Thaddaeus and Diane (Robert). Uncle of Erica, Alyssa and Kirsten. John will be lovingly remembered by family and friends. Funeral Service will be held at St. Casimir's Church, 156 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. If desired, remembrances may be made to the charity of your choice.
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON M6S 1P4
(416) 767-3153
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2019