HUNTER, JOHN T. "JACK" Longtime employee of Ontario Hydro and Shelburne Hydro Passed away peacefully with family by his side on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Headwaters Health Care Centre, at the age of 87. Beloved husband of 58 years to Maryon (nee Alcox). Loving father of Karen Karrandjas (Larry), Beverley Staveley (Paul), Marianne Millsap (Brent) and Jeff Hunter (Debbie). Proud grandpa of Kassondra, Shauna and Kyle Staveley; Hunter, Noah, Addison and Quinn Millsap; and Jayden and Tyler Hunter. Survived by his sister Norma Sytsma. Predeceased by his siblings Wilfred, Louise, Walter and Alex. Friends and family will be received at the Jack & Thompson Funeral Home, 318 Main St. E., Shelburne, on Thursday from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment at Shelburne Cemetery. If desired, donations to Hospital for Sick Children, Hydrocephalus Canada, Headwaters Health Care Foundation or the would be appreciated. Online condolences may be placed at www.jackandthompson funeralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 25, 2019
