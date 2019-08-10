TAKATA, JOHN On Tuesday, July 16, 2019, John Takata, 88, loving husband and father of three, passed away at home, surrounded by family and friends. John was born on March 24, 1931, in Vancouver, BC, to Sueki and Maki (Tajima) Takata. On October 12, 1965, he married Janet Gould, and together raised two sons, Andy and Jim, and daughter, Kelly. John loved sports, especially baseball. His favourite team was the Toronto Blue Jays. He worked as a mechanic for over 40 years, retiring early to spend time working on home improvements and enjoying time with his grandchildren. Other interests included downloading and listening to his music, and playing poker with family and friends. John was predeceased by his parents, Sueki and Maki, siblings, Norrie, Sumi and Frances, son-in-law, Terry, and dear poker friends, Bill and Annie Kerfoot. He is survived by his wife Janet; children, Andy (Cheri), Jim (Sylvie) and Kelly; grandchildren, Justin, John and Katie; and sisters, Margaret Nishikawara, Anne Tanino and Alice (Dave) Omori. Cremation has already taken place. At his request there will be no service as the celebration of his life preceded his passing.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 10, 2019