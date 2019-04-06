Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN TALBOT. View Sign

TALBOT, JOHN Passed suddenly on April 1, 2019, at Owen Sound Hospital, at the age of 76. Beloved husband of Daniele, loving father of Robin (Richard) and Lindsey (Chris) and loving grandfather of Jayden, Riley and Parker. John was born and raised in London, Ontario by parents, Willard and Verna, with brother Mark (Bev). John spent most of his life living in Toronto and proudly worked for BMO for 30 years, followed by 16 years with CIBC and Hewlett Packard before he retired. He had many happy years cheering on the Jays, gardening, curling with the Leaside Curling Club gang and spending time with their cats Holly and Poppy. John and Daniele recently relocated to Southampton to enjoy their beautiful beachfront property, filled with wildlife and beautiful sunsets, where he also enjoyed curling with new friends at the Southampton Curling Club. He will be dearly missed by all that knew him. A celebration of John's life will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations to the or Toronto Wildlife Centre are appreciated.

