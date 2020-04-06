|
TEGGART, JOHN (JACK) August 20, 1930 - April 4, 2020 John left quickly for his journey to "heaven" from his home with his beloved anamchara/soulmate by his side. He was the loving father of Michael (Donna) Teggart, the late Catherine Stock, Margaret Heringer (Alf), proud Bubba or Grandpa to Corina Spicer (Jeff), Steven Heringer (Nikki), Leslie Smith, Lauren Teggart (Zak) and Dylan Teggart (Kristen). His five great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Charlotte Smith, Olive and Isobel Spicer and Lincoln Heringer brought such joy! John was predeceased by his sisters, Margaret Clark and Marylou Helby. He will be remembered by his nieces and nephews from their families. John had a special love for Faye's sisters and their families: Joan and Ron Fitzmorris, Michael, Emma, Kieran, Quinn and Ava Faye Fitzmorris and Joseph Fitzmorris, Myrna Philip and Catherine Pharand. Happy hours brought magical times of togetherness. Friends will miss, "I poured you a glass. Where is my "quelque chose?" John was an exceptional educator and principal working in schools for the Toronto Catholic School Board. Upon retirement he pursued his passions: tennis, golf, writing, painting, planning events at the cottage and travel. We thank Dr. Jocelyn Charles at Sunnybrook Family Medecine for her outstanding home care and compassion. To remember John, please do an act of kindness in his name. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date. I was blessed with love, my John, the moment you entered my heart... your Faye.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2020