John the Baptist Kim Phuoc TONG

TONG, John the Baptist Kim Phuoc Passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019. His final days were surrounded by his entire family. Mr. Tong was predeceased by his wife Huyen Thi Dinh, and survived by his daughter Nhu Tong, son Nhan Tong and his four sons, son Cuong Tong and spouse and two sons, daughter Lan Tong and spouse and three children, daughter Nga Tong and spouse and four children. Friends may visit at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., Toronto, on Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 5-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Church, 1372 King St. W., Toronto, on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment York Cemetery. For those who wish, donations may be made to Toronto Western Hospital. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 7, 2019
