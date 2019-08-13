JOHN THOMAS CLIFFORD (1939 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN THOMAS CLIFFORD.
Service Information
Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre
625 Birchmount Road
Scarborough, ON
M1K 1R1
(416)-267-8229
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre
625 Birchmount Road
Scarborough, ON M1K 1R1
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre
625 Birchmount Road
Scarborough, ON M1K 1R1
View Map
Obituary

CLIFFORD, JOHN THOMAS July 19, 1939 - August 11, 2019 Peacefully, at Chartwell Colonial Retirement Residence, on August 11, 2019. Loving husband of the late Helen. Cherished father of Jody (Buzz), James (Sara) and Jon (Darra). Papa to Jacob, Shelby, Spencer, Hope and Alyne. Our hearts will always be with you, forever together. Family and friends will be received at Pine Hills Cemetery & Funeral Centre, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), on Saturday, August 17, 2019, 3-4 p.m. Funeral Service at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John's memory to the Alzheimer Society of Canada and Heart & Stroke Foundation.
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.