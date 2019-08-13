CLIFFORD, JOHN THOMAS July 19, 1939 - August 11, 2019 Peacefully, at Chartwell Colonial Retirement Residence, on August 11, 2019. Loving husband of the late Helen. Cherished father of Jody (Buzz), James (Sara) and Jon (Darra). Papa to Jacob, Shelby, Spencer, Hope and Alyne. Our hearts will always be with you, forever together. Family and friends will be received at Pine Hills Cemetery & Funeral Centre, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), on Saturday, August 17, 2019, 3-4 p.m. Funeral Service at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John's memory to the Alzheimer Society of Canada and Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 13, 2019