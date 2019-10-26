Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN THOMAS CULLEN. View Sign Service Information Barnes Memorial Funeral Home 5295 Thickson Road North Whitby , ON L1M 1W9 (905)-655-3662 Obituary

CULLEN, JOHN THOMAS July 21, 1932- October 18, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Dad, John "Jack" Thomas Cullen at the age of 87. A wonderful husband, Dad, Papa, Grandpa, and Great Papa. A true gentleman who adored his family and was so proud of them. Born in Lancaster, England on July 21, 1932 to Charlie and Elsie Cullen. In 1954, Dad married Doreen Taylor (deceased) with whom he had his first child, a daughter Lynne. In 1964, Dad married his second wife Clare Ann Turner (deceased 2006) and in 1967 Nicola was born, followed by Liam John in 1970. The family immigrated to Canada in 1975 and settled in Scarborough. Dad worked for Canada Wire and then moved to Alcan where he spent the remainder of his career. Alcan also brought Elsa Esquibel into his life. Together since 1993, they married in 2003 and shared a great love that included travel, family, and friends. Dad is survived by his wife Elsa, children Lynne (Jim), Nicola, and Liam, son-in-law Rick and daughter-in-law Kathryn, Elsa's children Beatriz and Grace (Cameron), grandchildren Lisa (Craig), Zachary, Sydney, Sabrina, and Nikolas, Natasha, Jason, Chantal, Patrick, Adriana, Vanessa, and Brayden, and his great-grandchildren Sophie, Noah, and Owen John. Dad is survived by his brother Conroy (Vicki) and sister Maureen (Werner, deceased), along with many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. From all of us, here's to you Dad - we love you and we will never forget you. Please join us for a Celebration of Life to honour this incredible gentleman, on Saturday, November 16th at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home, 5295 Thickson Rd. N., Whitby. Visitation from 11:00 a.m. until time of celebration of life service in the Barnes Chapel at 12 noon followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Charles Best Diabetes Centre in Whitby or Ronald McDonald House Hamilton. Both organizations have supported our family and we are forever grateful.

