WOODARD, PH.D., DR. JOHN THOMAS After a five day stay in hospital in Mazatlan, Mexico, not related to the COVID-19 virus, John Thomas Woodard passed away on March 4, 2020. John was born on March 30, l942 in Regina, Saskatchewan, to William D. and Rita Woodard. John attended school in Swift Current, Saskatchewan, before attending the University of Saskatchewan (Saskatoon), where he completed his B.A. While at the U of S, John played Husky football. He then attended the College of Education in Regina where he received his teaching certificate. While in Regina, John played junior football with the Regina Rams. John's teaching career began in Lac La Biche and in Edmonton, Alberta. From there, John moved east to Ontario, where he taught in Sarnia, Windsor, Leamington and Toronto. John's university teaching experience included Memorial University in Newfoundland, St. Mary's and Dalhousie in Nova Scotia, Concordia in Montreal, York, Guelph and Toronto in Ontario, Brandon and Winnipeg in Manitoba and his Alma Mater, the University of Saskatchewan. Academically, John received his B.A. from the University of Saskatchewan and his Master's degree, in Sociology from the University of Windsor. While in Windsor, John played semi-pro football in Pontiac, Michigan. John's academic education was completed at the University of Toronto ("U of T"), where he completed his Ph.D., specializing in Criminology. While at the U of T, John was the Senior Don at Devonshire House, where he also coached the Devonshire Dukes in intervarsity sports. John's teaching career continued at the U of T until he returned to teaching elementary and secondary schools in Toronto until his retirement in June 1999. Even so, he continued to teach part-time until 2017. He was a beloved teacher throughout his career. His students adored him. He was always responsive and dedicated to his students. John was a keen sports fan and closely followed the Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Yankees and the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He was a huge fan of the Notre Dame "Fighting Irish" from South Bend, Indiana and "tailgated" with his nephew Kent at many home and away Notre Dame games, even the 1996 Emerald Classic when Notre Dame played Navy in Dublin, Ireland. John travelled extensively throughout the US and Europe, but his favorite trips always beckoned him back to his maternal O'Hara homeland of Ireland, where he travelled annually. Whenever John was met at the Dublin airport, his Irish friends would always greet him with "welcome home, John". John was a lifelong bachelor and is survived by his brother Bill (Carmen), sister Mary Lee (Wayne), nephew Kent, nieces Penelope (Scott), Kimberly (Jason), twin goddaughters Jacqueline and Lauren Archibald, grandnephew Lucas and grandnieces Elyse and Sophia. John's last 15 winters were spent in Mazatlan, Mexico, where John would meet up with his "gringo" and Mexican friends at his favorite bar La Catrina's formerly the Purple Onion, as well as his favorite Los Flores Hotel lounge to listen to his favorite band, Kraken. A celebration of life was held for John in Mazatlan on March 17, 2020, on his beloved "St. Paddy's" Day.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store