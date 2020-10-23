JOHN TOYANAKA

TOYANAKA, JOHN (David Takeuchi) April 14, 1953 - October 4, 2020 It is with profound sadness that the family of David Takeuchi announce his sudden and unexpected passing at the age of 67. Born in Toronto, he grew up surrounded by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins who have very fond memories of David in days gone by. He is predeceased by his parents Mizue and Ray and lovingly remembered by his siblings Glen (Jan), Gerry and Kim. David loved his family, especially his nieces Erin (Olly), Leah (Nick), Nicole and Tyler and they in turn adored him for his gentle, generous and kindhearted nature. Family get-togethers, particularly those with Japanese homestyle cooking were especially popular, teriyaki anything and Mom's famous chicken rice were among his favourites. Fishing and military history were interests he inherited from Dad. On Saturdays he would spend hours at the Toronto Reference Library perusing the many aviation periodicals. He was always reading to improve his mind and often came up with intriguing facts that he shared during the course of many dinner conversations. He is missed. At this point due to Covid Pandemic restrictions there are no funeral services that have been planned. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations be sent to: Canadian Mental Health Association, 700 Lawrence Ave. W., Ste. 480 Toronto, ON M6A 3B4 or donate online: https://bit.ly36X0GQW. Please
specify the West Case Management and Recovery Homes Program as the recipient of your kind donation. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com